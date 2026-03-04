Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Up 41.3% in February

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 398,700 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the January 29th total of 282,093 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 210,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,036,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 124,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 818.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CHI opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities, including convertible bonds and preferred stocks, as well as high-yield debt instruments and equity securities. By blending income-generating instruments with the capital-appreciation potential of convertibles, CHI aims to provide investors with a balanced risk-return profile.

The fund pursues its investment strategy through fundamental research and active security selection, targeting issuers across various sectors and geographies.

