Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.67.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $242.90 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $243.72. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average of $201.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $5,616,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,128.48. The trade was a 74.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $430,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,945.60. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $7,912,606. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

