Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Grows By 24.3%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,226,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the January 29th total of 8,228,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ANGGF stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Angang Steel has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Angang Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Angang Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) is the overseas-traded arm of Anshan Iron & Steel Group, one of China’s leading integrated steel producers. Headquartered in Anshan, Liaoning Province, the company’s operations span the full steel value chain, including iron ore mining, coke production, blast furnace steelmaking, rolling mills and downstream processing. Its product portfolio encompasses long and flat steel products such as hot-rolled and cold-rolled coils, structural sections, wire rods, seamless tubes and galvanized sheets, serving a broad range of industrial applications.

Founded in the mid-20th century, Angang Steel has expanded from its roots in northeastern China to become a key supplier to major sectors including construction, automotive, machinery, shipbuilding and energy.

