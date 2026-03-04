BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 67,815 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the January 29th total of 81,103 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 54,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. BDO Unibank has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc (OTCMKTS: BDOUY) is a universal bank in the Philippines providing a full range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate, and institutional clients. As one of the country’s largest banks by assets, BDO offers commercial banking, lending, deposit products, credit cards, cash management, and remittance services. The bank also delivers specialized solutions in corporate finance, project finance, and agricultural lending.

In addition to core banking operations, BDO maintains robust treasury and trust divisions that handle foreign exchange, money market transactions, and fiduciary services.

