Research Analysts Set Expectations for ACRV FY2030 Earnings

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings estimates for shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acrivon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACRV. Wall Street Zen lowered Acrivon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Acrivon Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $1.67 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter Blume-Jensen bought 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,095,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,895.28. This trade represents a 2.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 67,832 shares of company stock worth $114,534. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of stapled peptide therapeutics for the treatment of RAS-driven cancers. Its proprietary platform is designed to enhance the stability, cell permeability and target specificity of peptide molecules, enabling the disruption of protein–protein interactions that are traditionally challenging to inhibit with small-molecule drugs or biologics.

The company’s lead development candidate is a hydrocarbon-stapled peptide selectively targeting the KRAS G12C mutation, currently in early clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.