Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 101,545 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the January 29th total of 72,058 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,744 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,744 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGBLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Standard Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

SGBLY stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

Standard Bank Group Limited is a South African financial services conglomerate headquartered in Johannesburg, offering a comprehensive range of banking and related services. Established in 1862, the group has grown to become one of Africa’s largest banks, serving individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations. Its core activities encompass personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, and insurance.

Within its personal and business banking division, Standard Bank provides transactional accounts, savings and deposits, mortgage lending, vehicle and asset finance, as well as payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

