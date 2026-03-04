ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 price objective on ITT in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $245.00 target price on ITT in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $192.47 on Monday. ITT has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $209.70. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.69.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 12.39%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

