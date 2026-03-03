Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Insider Razak Damit Purchases 1,742,857 Shares

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Razak Damit purchased 1,742,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, for a total transaction of £69,714.28.

Upland Resources Stock Down 15.8%

Shares of Upland Resources stock traded down GBX 0.52 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of £45.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.02. Upland Resources Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 0.81 and a 52-week high of GBX 4.20.

Upland Resources Company Profile

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

