Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Up 39.0% in February

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,305 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the January 29th total of 5,257 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Discovery Price Performance

DCYHF remained flat at $9.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Discovery has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a global media company specializing in factual television content and lifestyle entertainment. The company operates a diverse portfolio of television networks, digital platforms and streaming services designed to educate and entertain audiences worldwide. Its flagship brand, Discovery Channel, is complemented by Animal Planet, Science Channel, TLC, and a range of international networks that focus on genres such as nature, adventure, science, history and reality programming.

In addition to its traditional linear broadcasting operations, Discovery offers a direct-to-consumer streaming service that aggregates on-demand content from across its brands.

