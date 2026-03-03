SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Short Interest Up 38.9% in February

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 131,390 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 29th total of 94,607 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,714 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,714 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJMK Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Clearwave Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. ATX Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 4.9%

XSD stock traded down $17.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,602. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.82. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.77 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.60.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

