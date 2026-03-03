TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.
TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:TSPY traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. 782,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,900. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.
About TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF
