TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSPY traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. 782,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,900. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

About TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF

The TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (TSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide a balanced approached to growth and income from US large-cap equities. The fund holds long exposure to the S&P 500 Index and writes daily out-of-the-money calls, using 0DTE options. TSPY was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by TappAlpha.

