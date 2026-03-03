NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2026

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXEGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NXE stock traded down C$1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.86. 2,138,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,231. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.51. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.59 and a twelve month high of C$18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXE. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company’s flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.

Read More

Earnings History for NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE)

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.