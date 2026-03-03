NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Announces Earnings Results

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NXE stock traded down C$1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.86. 2,138,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,231. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.51. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.59 and a twelve month high of C$18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXE. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company’s flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.

