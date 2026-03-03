VolitionRX Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Short Interest Up 46.6% in February

VolitionRX Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,294,782 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the January 29th total of 1,565,335 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,767 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,767 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VolitionRX Trading Down 2.1%

VNRX traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 570,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. VolitionRX has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Get VolitionRX alerts:

VolitionRX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRX, traded as VNRX on the NYSE American exchange, is a pioneering life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and other diseases. Utilizing proprietary technology to analyze circulating nucleosomes in blood samples, the company’s platform identifies disease-specific epigenetic and biochemical signatures. By offering blood-based screening solutions, VolitionRX aims to deliver alternatives to invasive, costly and time-consuming procedures, potentially improving patient outcomes through earlier diagnosis.

The company’s flagship product suite, branded as Nu.Q, comprises assays designed to detect biomarkers associated with a range of malignancies, including colorectal, lung and pancreatic cancers, as well as other systemic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.