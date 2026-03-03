Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 355 and last traded at GBX 356, with a volume of 1003216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 460.

The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 381.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 409.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems.

