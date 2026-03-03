Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $8.08. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $8.1570, with a volume of 601,302 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUPV shares. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Supervielle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.66 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 86.9% in the third quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 189,156 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 197.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 165.1% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares during the period.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

