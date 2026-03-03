Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 80,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 50,693 shares.The stock last traded at $11.16 and had previously closed at $12.7050.

Grupo Mexico Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

Grupo Mexico Company Profile

Grupo México is a diversified Mexican industrial conglomerate with principal operations in mining, transportation and infrastructure. The company’s core business is the extraction and processing of base and precious metals, while complementary divisions provide freight rail and logistics services across Mexico. Grupo México operates as a vertically integrated enterprise that combines mineral production with the transport and logistics capabilities needed to move bulk commodities to market.

In mining, Grupo México is best known as the parent of Southern Copper Corporation and as one of the world’s larger copper producers.

