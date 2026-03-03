WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 32,062 shares.The stock last traded at $84.7170 and had previously closed at $87.86.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $9,925,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,979,000 after buying an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 30,317 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree DEFA Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

