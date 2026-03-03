Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at BTIG Research

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised Paysafe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Paysafe

Paysafe Trading Up 21.7%

Shares of NYSE:PSFE traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 748,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $452.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.07 million. Paysafe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.120-2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Paysafe

Here are the key news stories impacting Paysafe this week:

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe’s platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.

Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.