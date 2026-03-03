V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. V2X traded as high as $73.38 and last traded at $73.25, with a volume of 293956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.97.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of V2X in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of V2X from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $94.00 price objective on V2X in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.22.

In related news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $66,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,550,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,477,555.05. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of V2X by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V2X by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of V2X by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in V2X in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in V2X by 545.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. V2X had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

