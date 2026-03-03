MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $275.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $440.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.24.

MDB traded down $63.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.02. 9,868,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,902. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -300.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.77. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total transaction of $229,692.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,354 shares of company stock worth $23,474,994. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,981,000 after acquiring an additional 431,382 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in MongoDB by 61.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,550,000 after purchasing an additional 563,995 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — MongoDB posted stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue ($695.1M, +27% YoY) and EPS ($1.65) with Atlas growth of ~29%, showing healthy demand and improved margins. PR Newswire: MongoDB Q4 Results

Q4 beat — MongoDB posted stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue ($695.1M, +27% YoY) and EPS ($1.65) with Atlas growth of ~29%, showing healthy demand and improved margins. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive — a subset of firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings and high targets (e.g., Guggenheim, Rosenblatt), signaling that many analysts still expect meaningful upside longer term. Benzinga: Analyst Notes

Some analysts remain constructive — a subset of firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings and high targets (e.g., Guggenheim, Rosenblatt), signaling that many analysts still expect meaningful upside longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — many shops lowered price targets (several notable cuts to the $290–$400 range) but generally kept buy/overweight stances, reflecting lower near-term expectations while preserving a positive long-term view. Benzinga: Price Target Changes

Mixed analyst reactions — many shops lowered price targets (several notable cuts to the $290–$400 range) but generally kept buy/overweight stances, reflecting lower near-term expectations while preserving a positive long-term view. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed sentiment — the company’s forward guidance (Q1/FY) and management commentary were interpreted as muted for near-term profitability/growth, which traders viewed as a miss vs. expectations and triggered selling pressure. Reuters: MongoDB shares plummet

Guidance disappointed sentiment — the company’s forward guidance (Q1/FY) and management commentary were interpreted as muted for near-term profitability/growth, which traders viewed as a miss vs. expectations and triggered selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Executive departures and leadership shakeup added uncertainty — exits among go-to-market leaders sparked concerns about near-term sales execution and strategy execution. Seeking Alpha: Exec Shakeup

Executive departures and leadership shakeup added uncertainty — exits among go-to-market leaders sparked concerns about near-term sales execution and strategy execution. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction and volume — the stock fell sharply on heavy volume as algorithmic and discretionary sellers pushed prices lower; headlines highlighting a “guidance miss” and downgrades accelerated the move. Investopedia: Profit Forecast Disappoints

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

