Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,650 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the January 29th total of 4,611 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,806 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,806 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6%

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a property and casualty insurance holding company that underwrites a range of specialty and standard insurance products through a nationwide network of independent agents. The company’s core business focuses on commercial lines for small to mid-sized businesses, offering coverage for general liability, commercial auto, property, professional liability, and environmental liability exposures. In addition, Selective provides personal lines insurance, including homeowners and auto policies, through select agency partners in targeted markets.

Selective’s product portfolio is organized into three main segments: commercial property and casualty, personal lines, and reinsurance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.