JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Short Interest Up 45.0% in February

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,404 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the January 29th total of 11,311 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,893 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA JPME traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $118.48. 5,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,108. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19. The company has a market cap of $420.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

