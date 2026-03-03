Short Interest in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) Grows By 46.7%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 64,609 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the January 29th total of 44,051 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,720 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 184,720 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Planet Green Stock Down 8.8%

Planet Green stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 178,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,415. Planet Green has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products. In addition, the company manufactures and sells insulation type explosion-proof skid-mounted refueling equipment and SF double-layer buried oil storage tank products.

