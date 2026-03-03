Short Interest in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) Grows By 46.7%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 64,609 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the January 29th total of 44,051 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,720 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 184,720 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Planet Green Stock Down 8.8%
Planet Green stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 178,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,415. Planet Green has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.81.
Planet Green Company Profile
