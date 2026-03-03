PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $46.38. 22,329,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 27,195,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.
Key Headlines Impacting PayPal
Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TCS Blockchain partnership — PayPal and TCS Blockchain launched a pilot to let carriers settle freight invoices using PayPal USD on blockchain rails, promising faster, cheaper settlement and transparency that could help drive new B2B flows for PayPal’s stablecoin and settle use?case questions. PayPal and TCS Blockchain Modernize Logistics Payments
- Positive Sentiment: CellPoint Digital integration — PayPal is live in CellPoint’s payment?orchestration platform, broadening merchant reach in travel and retail and lowering friction for PayPal acceptance globally. This supports payment volume growth without heavy new sales costs. CellPoint Digital and PayPal Partner to Expand Payment Choice and Flexibility for Global Travel and Retail Brands
- Neutral Sentiment: KGI / broker views — Brokers continue to assign mostly “hold/neutral” ratings; KGI reaffirmed a neutral stance with a $55 target (shows upside from current levels but not a buy conviction). Analysts’ mixed views limit conviction behind any rally. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Neutral Rating at KGI Securities
- Neutral Sentiment: Buyout rumors continue to circulate — takeover chatter can support upside in volatile sessions but remains speculative and shouldn’t be treated as a catalyst until confirmed. PayPal Buyout Rumors
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/price targets mixed — Bernstein reaffirmed Market Perform with a ~$45 target, indicating limited upside at current levels and highlighting pricing?power concerns. Bernstein Sees Limited Upside for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) at Current Levels
- Negative Sentiment: Major wave of class?action litigation — multiple law firms have filed suits or issued investor alerts alleging misstatements about growth and guidance; numerous lead?plaintiff solicitations increase legal and remediation risk and can pressure sentiment and valuation. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit – PYPL
- Negative Sentiment: Structural and execution concerns — deeper analysis and commentary point to real structural issues (pricing pressure, branded?checkout headwinds) that need resolution to restore higher growth expectations. PayPal: Real Structural Problems To Be Solved
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term pressure from market moves and analyst reactions — coverage notes intraday slips tied to broader market sell?offs and cautious analyst notes that can amplify volatility. What’s Going On With PayPal Stock Today?
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Dbs Bank raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.55.
PayPal Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.35%.
Insider Transactions at PayPal
In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $49,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $16,357.96. This represents a 75.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,560,563.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,484.67. This represents a 54.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,304 shares of company stock worth $1,749,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
