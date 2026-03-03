ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,329.03 and last traded at $1,360.94. 1,956,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,944,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,423.54.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,329.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,092.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $535.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.89.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,335,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

