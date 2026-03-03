Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Declines By 21.9%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,531,973 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 29th total of 22,460,064 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,458,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,458,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,703,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,023. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.55.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.