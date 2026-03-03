Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Declines By 21.9%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,531,973 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 29th total of 22,460,064 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,458,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,458,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,703,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,023. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.55.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEF. EJMK Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Arwa LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. BDFS Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 56,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WLTH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,123,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

