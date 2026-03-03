Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,305,847 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 29th total of 5,931,643 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,955,369 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,955,369 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after buying an additional 87,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,407,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Intuit struck a multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build custom AI agents for mid?market businesses, integrating Intuit’s financial data with Anthropic’s Claude to create industry?specific, secure assistants — a clear strategic push to monetize Intuit’s data moat and broaden product differentiation. Intuit Anthropic AI Pact Tests Growth Story For Mid Market Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights that Intuit is choosing to partner with leading LLM vendors (Anthropic, OpenAI) rather than try to compete head?on — positioning the company to accelerate product innovation while leveraging 40 years of small?business data as a competitive moat. Living with the LLMs – how Intuit ignores the ‘SaaSpocalypse’ in favor of partnering with OpenAI and Anthropic
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/market catalyst: a trading signal flagged near $420 helped spark a short?term bounce and pushed volume higher, attracting momentum traders. Intuit Shares Rise 2% After Key Trading Signal
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have broadly trimmed price targets (TD Cowen, Mizuho, RBC, UBS, JPMorgan and others) but many maintain Buy/Outperform ratings — signaling cautious optimism but lower near?term expectations. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Intuit to $633 from $658; Maintains Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor events and transcripts (Morgan Stanley presentation) provide more management color on strategy and execution but have not yet produced fresh guidance changes. Intuit Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2026 Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply (reporting a ~40% increase), which both adds downside risk if sentiment worsens and can fuel volatility. Short Interest in Intuit Inc. Rises By 40.0%
- Negative Sentiment: Broader narrative about Intuit’s recent drawdown (a roughly 35–40% slide from late?2025 highs) highlights investor concerns around P/E compression, a tougher macro/interest?rate backdrop and growth re?rating — factors that can cap near?term upside despite AI progress. Intuit’s 40% Slide: What Went Wrong?
Shares of INTU stock traded up $14.29 on Tuesday, hitting $433.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,896,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $520.97 and its 200-day moving average is $614.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit has a 52-week low of $349.00 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.62.
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
