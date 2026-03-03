Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.50 and last traded at $147.22. 66,957,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 52,128,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.17.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. CICC Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average is $169.46. The stock has a market cap of $352.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.