Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Short Interest Down 18.0% in February

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,230,045 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 29th total of 5,161,383 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,185,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,185,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ferrovial Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Ferrovial stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.83. 1,623,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,169. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.30 price objective (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrovial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FER. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Ferrovial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Ferrovial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ferrovial by 491.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,353,000 after buying an additional 3,721,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

