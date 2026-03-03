Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for argenex (ARGX)

argenex (NASDAQ: ARGX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/28/2026 – argenex was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/27/2026 – argenex had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $925.00 to $890.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – argenex had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,317.00 to $1,247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – argenex had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $925.00 to $944.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – argenex had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $915.00 to $940.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – argenex had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $858.00 to $867.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – argenex had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $1,160.00 to $1,120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – argenex was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

2/8/2026 – argenex was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/31/2026 – argenex was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/22/2026 – argenex was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

1/21/2026 – argenex had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – argenex had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,264.00 to $1,317.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – argenex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2026 – argenex was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/8/2026 – argenex had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $1,124.00 to $1,091.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – argenex had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $950.00 to $1,030.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

