Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $657.56 and last traded at $667.12. 2,138,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,969,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $676.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. DZ Bank lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

