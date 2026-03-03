Head-To-Head Contrast: Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV) versus BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) and Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BGSF and Able View Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BGSF alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGSF $272.50 million 0.24 -$3.34 million ($1.03) -5.78 Able View Global $128.93 million 0.24 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

BGSF has higher revenue and earnings than Able View Global.

BGSF has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able View Global has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BGSF and Able View Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGSF 1 1 1 1 2.50 Able View Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

BGSF currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.26%. Given BGSF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BGSF is more favorable than Able View Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of BGSF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Able View Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of BGSF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BGSF and Able View Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGSF -6.32% -13.16% -7.20% Able View Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BGSF beats Able View Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BGSF

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, management services, and other IT workforce solutions. This segment also offers finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. It serves its products to fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting companies. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF, Inc. in February 2021. BGSF, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Able View Global

(Get Free Report)

Able View Global Inc. operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.