Short Interest in Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:LBGJ) Drops By 25.5%

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,555 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 29th total of 18,203 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,667 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LBGJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,501,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,753. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Li Bang International has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Li Bang International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Li Bang International Corporation Inc specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Li Bang International Corporation Inc is based in Jiangyin, China.

