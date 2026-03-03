Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $234.72 and last traded at $244.18. Approximately 6,790,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,060,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.75.

Specifically, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv launched a compact, high?capacity double?stack PowerBar Track busway aimed at hyperscale/colocation AI data centers — a product that addresses power?density and white?space constraints and could drive incremental large-system orders and aftermarket services. Read More.

Vertiv launched a compact, high?capacity double?stack PowerBar Track busway aimed at hyperscale/colocation AI data centers — a product that addresses power?density and white?space constraints and could drive incremental large-system orders and aftermarket services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat and other coverage highlight Vertiv’s strategic position in AI infrastructure, citing a roughly $15B backlog, integrated power/thermal systems, and strong demand visibility — supports revenue certainty for the next 12–24 months. Read More.

MarketBeat and other coverage highlight Vertiv’s strategic position in AI infrastructure, citing a roughly $15B backlog, integrated power/thermal systems, and strong demand visibility — supports revenue certainty for the next 12–24 months. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and thematic coverage from Zacks and others profile Vertiv as an attractive growth/AI?infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest and supporting buy/overweight opinions. Read More.

Analyst and thematic coverage from Zacks and others profile Vertiv as an attractive growth/AI?infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest and supporting buy/overweight opinions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv appears in AI?infrastructure ETF rosters and ETF thematic writeups, which can channel passive and active ETF flows into the stock as investors buy AI exposure. Read More.

Vertiv appears in AI?infrastructure ETF rosters and ETF thematic writeups, which can channel passive and active ETF flows into the stock as investors buy AI exposure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several investor?interest pieces note heavy watchlist activity and volatility around VRT — higher attention can amplify moves both up and down but does not change fundamentals by itself. Read More.

Several investor?interest pieces note heavy watchlist activity and volatility around VRT — higher attention can amplify moves both up and down but does not change fundamentals by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed (Feb. 26–27): Chairman David Cote and multiple directors/executives (Jan Van Dokkum, Roger Fradin, Anders Karlborg, Steven Reinemund) sold large blocks — cuts in holdings often exceeded 40–70%, totaling tens of millions of dollars and increasing available float, which likely pressured the stock today. Representative SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More.

Vertiv Stock Down 5.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.87 and its 200 day moving average is $172.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Vertiv by 313.7% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in Vertiv by 35.5% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 71,361 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 272.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.