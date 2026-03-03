CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issues Earnings Results

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.92 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 35.57%.

CryoPort Stock Up 3.4%

CYRX stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. 774,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $425.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.69. CryoPort has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYRX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at CryoPort

In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 11,570 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $115,584.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,772.42. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CryoPort by 102.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort’s product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

