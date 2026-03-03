Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the January 29th total of 29 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of Fraport stock remained flat at $40.90 during trading on Tuesday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Fraport

Fraport AG is a global airport management company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. The company’s primary business revolves around the operation and development of Frankfurt Airport, one of Europe’s leading aviation hubs, as well as a portfolio of regional and international airports. In addition to airport infrastructure, Fraport offers ground handling services, security screening, retail management and real estate development within its terminals. These diverse operations aim to enhance passenger experience and maximize airport efficiency through integrated service offerings.

Beyond its flagship airport in Frankfurt, Fraport has expanded its footprint to airports in more than 30 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa.

