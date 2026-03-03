Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 987,690 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the January 29th total of 1,323,595 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.1 days.

Grupo Traxión Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPOF remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Grupo Traxión has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.01.

Grupo Traxión Company Profile

Grupo Traxión is a leading integrated transportation and logistics provider based in Mexico. The company offers a comprehensive suite of freight services, including full truckload, intermodal, dedicated fleet, and dry van transportation, serving industries such as automotive, retail, consumer goods, manufacturing and agriculture across its national network.

Beyond core trucking operations, Grupo Traxión delivers value-added solutions such as warehousing, cross-docking, customs brokerage and last-mile delivery.

