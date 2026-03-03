Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Down 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) traded down 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $29.88. 138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.28 million. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

