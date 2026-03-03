GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 and last traded at GBX 0.35, with a volume of 8265564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36.

GSTechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.65.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies is a global technology company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, GST. The group operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.

