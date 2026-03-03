Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.72 and last traded at GBX 6, with a volume of 61091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.96.
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7%
The firm has a market cap of £1.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.44.
Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 19.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a net margin of 127.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 2.5% Consolidated Loan Stock and MSCI World Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lindsell Train Investment Trust
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.