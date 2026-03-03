Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.72 and last traded at GBX 6, with a volume of 61091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.96.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of £1.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.44.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 19.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a net margin of 127.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Lindsell Train Investment Trust news, insider Michael Lindsell acquired 23,591 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 632 per share, with a total value of £149,095.12. Insiders acquired 103,911 shares of company stock worth $68,120,957 over the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 2.5% Consolidated Loan Stock and MSCI World Index.

