FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.60 and last traded at GBX 114, with a volume of 470796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FRP Advisory Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.

FRP Advisory Group Trading Down 6.6%

The stock has a market cap of £284.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.26, a current ratio of 14.59 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 6.35 EPS for the quarter. FRP Advisory Group had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FRP Advisory Group plc will post 10.5042017 EPS for the current year.

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations.

Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other. We draw on experts within each of our service areas to put the best people in place for each circumstance.

Working across the board, from multinational organisations to small enterprises, we develop effective strategies for all kinds of businesses.

