DP Poland (LON:DPP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.80 and last traded at GBX 7, with a volume of 1300660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75.

DP Poland Trading Down 9.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of £66.06 million, a PE ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

