Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26. 312,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 360,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Klondike Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp. in January 1996. Klondike Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.