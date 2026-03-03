Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 and last traded at GBX 19.42, with a volume of 40404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.45.

Steppe Cement Trading Down 9.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £42.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.48.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

