National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.15 and last traded at $138.02, with a volume of 86048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NPK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Presto Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised National Presto Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $988.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 76.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,683,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,707,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 368.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc is an American diversified manufacturer headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company operates primarily through three business segments—Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products, and Safety—which together supply a range of consumer and industrial markets. Founded in 1905, National Presto Industries has built a reputation for durable, user-friendly products marketed under the Presto and National Presto brands.

In its Housewares/Small Appliances segment, National Presto offers a variety of kitchen products designed to simplify home cooking and meal preparation.

