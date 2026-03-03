LBG Media (LON:LBG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.60 and last traded at GBX 64.05, with a volume of 113502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 price target on shares of LBG Media in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LBG Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 170.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.83. The stock has a market cap of £133.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 5.10 EPS for the quarter. LBG Media had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LBG Media plc will post 8.3434836 earnings per share for the current year.

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality). Since its inception in 2012, the Group has curated a diverse collection of ten core specialist brands using social media platforms (primarily Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Youtube and TikTok) and has built multiple websites to reach new audiences and drive engagement.

