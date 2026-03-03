Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Trading Down 11.2% on Insider Selling

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $681.10 and last traded at $695.19. 6,205,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 5,210,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $783.25.

Specifically, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,812,934.31. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.19.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia strategic deal: Nvidia committed to a $2 billion investment/partnership with Lumentum to accelerate optics R&D and U.S. photonics capacity — a direct, large-customer tie that secures demand and funding for Lumentum’s AI-related products. Read More.

Lumentum Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 213.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Featured Articles

