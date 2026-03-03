Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $591.87 and last traded at $601.58. 95,672,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 62,504,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $608.09.
More Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Invesco’s Paul Schroeder discussed the “market’s innovation engine” and QQQ’s exposure to innovation themes at Bloomberg Invest — a reminder of QQQ’s long-term positioning in tech/AI that can attract strategic inflows even amid short-term weakness. Invesco QQQ Sponsor Spotlight
- Neutral Sentiment: Longbridge launched pre?market U.S. options trading, which could marginally increase trading activity in large ETFs (including QQQ) by enabling earlier positioning — a structural market change but not an immediate catalyst for QQQ’s direction. Longbridge Securities Launches the World’s First Pre-Market U.S. Options Trading?Empowering Investors to Overcome Time Zone Barriers and Stay Ahead of the Market Movement
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF-focused pieces suggesting software/tech rebounds and long-term ETF allocations could support eventual flows back into QQQ if headlines stabilize, but these are thematic and not immediate drivers. Use These ETFs for a Possible Software Stock Rebound
- Negative Sentiment: Broad-market ETFs fell as U.S. equities dropped midday, dragging down large-cap, tech?heavy ETFs like QQQ as investors pared risk. Elevated intraday selling is pressuring QQQ’s price action. Exchange-Traded Funds Fall as US Equities Drop After Midday
- Negative Sentiment: Daily market updates flagged pre?market weakness in QQQ, indicating selling pressure carried into the session and contributing to today’s decline. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3/3/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines around escalating conflict in the Middle East (Iran/Strait of Hormuz) are prompting risk?off positioning; analysts warn a protracted escalation would pressure growth stocks and support energy/defensive sectors — a headwind for QQQ. Diplomacy Is Over: Assessing The Severe Market Risks Of A Protracted Iran War
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentaries noting “war begins” and regional risks have contributed to volatility and rotation out of tech/long-duration assets, reinforcing today’s downward pressure on QQQ. Dow Jones And U.S. Stocks Outlook: War Begins, Wall Street Unfazed (For Now!)
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $616.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.86.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.