Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $591.87 and last traded at $601.58. 95,672,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 62,504,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $608.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $616.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

