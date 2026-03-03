Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 4,047,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,194,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Tilray Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Tilray Brands Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $857.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 251.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 1,839.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 575,757 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tilray Brands by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 11.6% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,918,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,928,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

