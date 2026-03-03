Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,289 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 29th total of 5,320 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,585 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,585 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

JSPRW traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,726. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new generation of cellular therapeutics for severe diseases. The company’s mission centers on harnessing targeted biological agents and engineered cell platforms to improve outcomes in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, oncology and gene therapies. By advancing novel approaches to conditioning regimens and cell engineering, Jasper aims to address limitations of existing treatments, including toxicity, graft failure and restricted applicability.

The company’s lead candidate, JSP191, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CD117 receptor on hematopoietic stem cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.